Company director denies selling fake cigarettes

Amirkhan Amanollah, a company director of K200 Ltd, appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday charged with three counts of unauthorised use of a trademark.
Mr Amanollah, of Longsite, Manchester, denied selling 99 packets of counterfeit Richmond cigarettes, 127 packets of Lambert & Butler cigarettes and seven pouches of Amber Leaf tobacco, allegedly found for sale at Bargain World in Oswestry.
The charges were brought by Shropshire Trading Standards.
A trial date was set for December 11 and Mr Amanollah was granted unconditional bail.