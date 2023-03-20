Company director denies selling fake cigarettes

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Amirkhan Amanollah, a company director of K200 Ltd, appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday charged with three counts of unauthorised use of a trademark.

Mr Amanollah, of Longsite, Manchester, denied selling 99 packets of counterfeit Richmond cigarettes, 127 packets of Lambert & Butler cigarettes and seven pouches of Amber Leaf tobacco, allegedly found for sale at Bargain World in Oswestry.

The charges were brought by Shropshire Trading Standards.