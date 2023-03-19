Councillors asked to call for reconsideration of hospital Future Fit programme

Oswestry Guildhall...

The programme would see The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust house a dedicated emergency department in Shrewsbury will be for everyone in Shropshire, Telford, Wrekin and Mid Wales, with dedicated facilities in Telford will provide planned care for the county, reducing the number of delays to scheduled appointments and operations.

There would be enhanced urgent care services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at both sites to see, diagnose and treat people with an urgent care need, for example minor injuries and conditions that need immediate but not life-saving treatment.

Councillor Mike Isherwood put a motion to the Oswestry Town Council's meeting on Wednesday following a survey held in the town in January when 93 per cent of those asked whether both Shrewsbury A&E and Telford A&Eremain fully functioning A&E units, 93.2 per cent said yes.

He said similar results were obtained from surveying 11 other Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Towns from which the average response was 96.7 per cent support from 1,560 people polled.