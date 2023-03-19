Notification Settings

Councillors asked to call for reconsideration of hospital Future Fit programme

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry councillors are being urged to request a reconsideration of the Future Fit /Hospitals Transformation Programme for Shropshire and Telford - calling for emergency departments to remain at both the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals.

Oswestry Guildhall...

The programme would see The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust house a dedicated emergency department in Shrewsbury will be for everyone in Shropshire, Telford, Wrekin and Mid Wales, with dedicated facilities in Telford will provide planned care for the county, reducing the number of delays to scheduled appointments and operations.

There would be enhanced urgent care services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at both sites to see, diagnose and treat people with an urgent care need, for example minor injuries and conditions that need immediate but not life-saving treatment.

Councillor Mike Isherwood put a motion to the Oswestry Town Council's meeting on Wednesday following a survey held in the town in January when 93 per cent of those asked whether both Shrewsbury A&E and Telford A&Eremain fully functioning A&E units, 93.2 per cent said yes.

He said similar results were obtained from surveying 11 other Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Towns from which the average response was 96.7 per cent support from 1,560 people polled.

His motion asks that: "This Council notes these survey results and resolves to formally request that NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, NHS Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit, and NHS England and NHS Improvement commit to re-considering the Future Fit/Hospitals Transformation Programme - to have a single Emergency Department- in light of these significant polling results. "

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

