Police welcome convicted rapist's eight-year jail term for child sex offences

By Megan HoweOswestryPublished:

Police have welcomed the jury's guilty verdict after a paedophile was jailed for eight years over his "disturbing" child sex offences.

Stewart Thomson, 40, of Abbeygate Walk in Bangor-on-Dee, was sentenced to 8 years in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 13 March
Stewart Thomson, 40, of Abbeygate Walk in Bangor-on-Dee, was sentenced to 8 years in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 13 March

Stewart Thomson, of Abbeygate Walk, Bangor-on-Dee, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

Thomson - who was previously convicted of rape in 2010 - was found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child under 16. He pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

The offences took place in Oswestry between April 2019 and February 2020.

On Monday Thomson was sentenced to eight years in prison and a further four years on licence. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Alice Davies, of Reactive CID said: “We are really pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence that has been given to Thomson meaning that he will now face the consequences of his disturbing crimes on a vulnerable young girl.

"We take all forms of child abuse incredibly seriously and I hope this result shows the effort we put into making sure children in our community are safe from sexual predators.

“I hope it acts as reassurance to victims that we will do all we can to make sure offenders face justice.”

Anyone who has been affected by child sexual abuse, can contact police on 101 and speak to an officer in confidence.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

