Fundraiser organises firewalk to help local charity

Lenny Worthing is hosting a firewalk to raise money for Hope House Children's Hospice.

Lenny Worthing has raised thousands for Hope House Children's Hospices over the years, and many will have seen him most recently running dressed head-to-toe as a Minion.

The 54-year-old from Morda said he wanted to do something in 2023 that was really going to be a challenge.

“I wanted to push myself past my limits and to get others to join me in that challenge,” said Lenny.

“These coals are going to be mega hot and you’re really going to have to push yourself to take one step, let alone a full walk.”

Lenny has arranged a firewalk to take place at Morda Hall on Saturday, October 28, and is inviting people to come and join him.

“We’ve got 12 people already signed up to brave the challenge,” he said. “We have space for 50 people to join us in this and help raise money for this amazing local charity. So why not join me for what will be a memorable night.”

It costs £30 to register for the fire walk, which is being run by certified firewalking instructors.

Participants must be over 18 and they can secure a place by calling Lenny on 07766 633952 or by visiting Your Mug on a Mug in Oswestry.

Hope House fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “This is going to be one of the hottest tickets in town, so please contact Lenny if you would like to join him for a night of fire walking.