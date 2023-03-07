College restaurant looking forward to first Sunday lunch opening for the first time since Covid

Mother and daughter Carol and Lesley will be spending Mother's Day working together

The Orangery Restaurant, at Derwen College, near Oswestry will be serving lunch for families to treat the special women in their lives on March 19. Each Mum will also receive a spring flower as a token of thanks for all those mothering duties they carry out on a daily basis.

Derwen mother and daughter duo Carol and Lesley Shaw will be part of the team serving delicious roast lunches to customers in The Orangery. Head cook Carol and daughter waiting staff member Lesley will be celebrating the day at work.

Advance booking is essential for lunchtime visitors who can enjoy a choice of traditional roast beef, poached chicken breast, salmon or vegetarian Mushroom Wellington, along with a selection of starters and desserts.

The restaurant will be serving up two-course meals for £16.95 and three courses for £19.95.

The Orangery Restaurant is usually only open during weekdays and term time, and the team says it is excited to open for their first Sunday since before the Covid pandemic. After the Easter holidays, the restaurant will be opening every Sunday for lunch.

Commercial Manager Pete Evans said: “It’s wonderful to be back serving our popular Sunday roast for Mothering Sunday. We have already had many enquiries and really appreciate the support of members of the public. We ask that all diners book in advance, and look forward to showing many mums how much they are appreciated.”

Visitors can also enjoy a look around the College’s Marketplace which includes a well-stocked Garden Centre and Gift Shop and the popular and award-winning The Vintage Advantage charity shop. Both are open from 10am-4pm .

The Derwen College Marketplace is open seven days a week, offering students with special educations needs and disabilities meaningful work experience and skills to support them into employment.