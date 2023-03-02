Oswestry man tackling second Atlantic rowing challenge - against his daughter

Ian Davies will be racing his daughter, Dani Jones, across the Atlantic. He holds the two team names and logos for the challenge.

And this time one of his competitors will be a boat rowed by his daughter and her husband.

Ian Davies, 63, has already completed the gruelling challenge as part of a four-man team in December 2019.

Now he plans to do it again later this year as part of a two-man team with fellow rower Jim Ronaldson, from Oxford.

They will also be pitting their strength against Ian's daughter, Danielle, aged 35, and her husband, Mark Jones, who live in France.

Ian and Dani

If Ian and Jim manage to complete the challenge they will become the ones of the oldest combined age to do so, while his daughter and son-in-law aim to become one of the fastest married couples to complete the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Ian said: "For me it is all about building memories as I suffer from Myeloma.

"In 2014 I swam across the Channel and a week later received my diagnosis and had 18 months of treatment and a bone transplant.

"I realised I had to regain my fitness and entered the Dart Ten swimming race.

"It was after this that I decided to row across the Atlantic in 2019 but after the event I suffered a relapse and underwent another bone transplant in May 2021.

"I am now in remission but at some stage in the future I know that it will come back again."

Dani and Mark Jones with their children, Ellie and Eoin

Ian said the latest challenge will see him setting off on December 12 this year with Jim Ronaldson as Team Never 2 Late.

"I have no idea how long it will take as this depends on tides, winds and weather," he said.

"The last challenge took 50 days and 19 minutes but then there was a group of four of us

"This time there will only be the two of us and I reckon it could take 55 to 65 days.

"We will be racing against my daughter, Danielle, who came to see us finish in 2020 and has been inspired to do the challenge.

Ian Davies with his grandaughter, Ellie and daughter, Dani, after completing his last Atlanctic challenge three years ago

"They have titled themselves For Better Oar Worse.

"We will be rowing from La Gomera in the Canary Islands across the Atlantic to Antigua.

"It might be the last time I do this but I am not ruling out another challenge."