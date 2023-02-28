Notification Settings

Driver whose car hit a wall probably had a medical episode before the collision inquest concludes

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

An 82 year old man whose car crashed into a wall on a country road had probably suffered a medical emergency before the collision.

Alan Richard Chard, from Sarn near Welshpool, died at the scene of the collision on the Brockton to Worthen road, west of Shrewsbury, on October 20 last year.

At the inquest into his death at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday , the chief coroner for Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, John Ellery heard that Mr Chard's Dacia had been the only vehicle in the accident.

Witnesses saw the vehicle fail to negotiate a right hand curve on the B4386, hit a road sign then hit a church boundary wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

A post mortem showed that Mr Chard had suffered massive trauma injuries.

He also had coronary problems including an enlarged heart.

Mr Ellery said it was likely that Mr Chard had suffered a medical episode which had rendered him unable to brake and negotiate the curve.

He recorded a conclusion that Mr Chard had died due to a road traffic collision.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

