Market traders continue to be loyal despite difficult times for retail

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/10/2022..Pics in Oswestry Market Hall, Prime Minister Vox. Pictured is: Debbie Horne from Honeycomb Cottage Kitchen and Margaret Smith..

The town has held a market charter for more than 700 years and is fiercely proud of its market history.

They are run by Oswestry Town Council.

A report to a recent town council meeting showed that on average in 2022/23 there have been almost 19 traders a week at the Wednesday outdoor market compared to 17 the previous year.

At the Saturday open air market there have been on average just over 14 traders a week compared to just over 15 a week last year.

It was only the Artist market where the figures dropped slightly from just over 19 to 18 traders a week.

Councillors were told that rental was not increased for the year and still included 50p per trader towards Market promotion.

In his report Markets and Events Manager, David Clough said special incentives included a free rental week for traders who attended for four consecutive weeks.

He said: "Overall, it has proved to be a tough retailing year with both the fallout from the Covid 19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn to contend with, however there have still been many positives to reflect on."

"The markets have an allocated special events budget of £5,750 for all market events held during the year with the Easter Fun Day the most popular.

"A family friendly event held on the Bailey Head on Good Friday consisting of children’s rides, Easter hunts and other free entertainment."

Other market events include two Charity Markets, involvement in the Heritage Open Days, Youth Market and a Halloween Market.

"We also hold an annual Gardening Event and Artisan Market in May."

"Apple Day is also a popular medium sized market event aimed at promoting home growing and healthy eating with the apple at its central theme. This event is supported by local community groups CROP and Gardening Society. All these events are well received by visitors and traders alike and are important in attracting footfall as well as positivity around our markets."

The council recently installed solar panels on the roof of the indoor market.

"During 2022 the Oswestry indoor market welcomed many new quality traders.