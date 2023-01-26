Town residents urged to give public transport a go with free bus travel on Saturdays

Director and transport manager of Tanat Valley Coaches, Trevor Wellstead and Oswestry Mayor Councillor Jay Moore

Oswestry Town Council says it is continuing to work in partnership with Shropshire Council and Tanat Valley Coaches to provide the free Saturday bus services to encourage residents to leave their car at home, reduce carbon emissions and make the town more accessible.

It includes the 400, 402, 403 and 404 bus routes, with full details and timetables on Tanat Valley’s website tanat.co.uk/public-services.

Councillors said buses can make a huge contribution to lives socially, economically and environmentally and provide access to education, work, healthcare, shops and leisure.

Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Jay Moore said: "If every driver switched just one journey in 25 to the bus, the UK would save two million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The town council is calling on residents who have never tried the bus, to give it a go.

“It is hoped that residents of all ages will use the bus service to reach local activities in the town, whether for shopping, work or leisure. The approach aims to encourage residents to use local transport infrastructure and reduce car travel into and around the town."

Chris Chadd, managing director of Tanat Valley Coaches, said: “Our mini-buses are easy to use, super clean and kitted out with all the modern-day tech including i-pod docking stations, providing a friendly and easy journey in and around town.”