Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Photos that show a love of Oswestry wanted for big exhibition

By David TooleyOswestryPublished:

Keen photographers have been invited to enter a competition and exhibition that shows their love of Oswestry.

2022 Best In Show Winner Mark Prescott - “Felix and Ross with their portrait”
2022 Best In Show Winner Mark Prescott - “Felix and Ross with their portrait”

But entrants had better make it 'snappy' because the deadline for entering Qube's second exhibition of the year is Saturday, February 4.

It's Qube's annual Photography Open and this year's theme is Love Oswestry; Love Where You Live, in collaboration with the Love Oswestry Festival.

Gemma Manning-Bentley, Qube’s art and creativity officer, said: "We are very excited to be part of the Love Oswestry Festival programme this year. The artists are invited to interpret the theme in their own way, with the aim that we have an exhibition that celebrates Oswestry and the surrounding area, and we look forward to seeing their submissions.”

The entry fee is £5 for up to three pieces of artwork. The deadline for submissions is Saturday February 4. There is a £100 judge's choice prize, and a £20 people’s choice prize.

There is also an under-16s category, with the same theme and submission date. It is £2 entry fee for up to three artworks and the judge’s choice prize is a hamper of art materials.

The free photography exhibition will run from February 16 to April 3, with visitors able to vote for their favourite artwork.

Past exhibition 

Submission forms and more details can be found at www.qube-oca.org.uk/photography

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News