Photos that show a love of Oswestry wanted for big exhibition

2022 Best In Show Winner Mark Prescott - “Felix and Ross with their portrait”

But entrants had better make it 'snappy' because the deadline for entering Qube's second exhibition of the year is Saturday, February 4.

It's Qube's annual Photography Open and this year's theme is Love Oswestry; Love Where You Live, in collaboration with the Love Oswestry Festival.

Gemma Manning-Bentley, Qube’s art and creativity officer, said: "We are very excited to be part of the Love Oswestry Festival programme this year. The artists are invited to interpret the theme in their own way, with the aim that we have an exhibition that celebrates Oswestry and the surrounding area, and we look forward to seeing their submissions.”

The entry fee is £5 for up to three pieces of artwork. The deadline for submissions is Saturday February 4. There is a £100 judge's choice prize, and a £20 people’s choice prize.

There is also an under-16s category, with the same theme and submission date. It is £2 entry fee for up to three artworks and the judge’s choice prize is a hamper of art materials.

The free photography exhibition will run from February 16 to April 3, with visitors able to vote for their favourite artwork.

Past exhibition