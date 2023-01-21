Triple 10k challenge offered to support Hope House

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe with Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sporting Events with the medal for the Welshpool 10K.

Those wanting to pull on their trainers to raise money to support Hope House can sign up for the Welshpool 10K on March 26, Newtown 10K on May 21, and Oswestry 10K on October 15, as a triple series through the charity’s website.

Hope House fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are delighted to be offering tickets once again for these amazing events run by Adrenaline Sporting Events.

“However, for the first time we are offering a special entry price of £30 for those that sign up for all three events at once, with a minimum sponsorship if £300 to be raised across the three 10Ks.

“All three of the races offer challenging routes on fully closed roads and paths but take in some fantastic scenery. They are very popular so we would encourage you to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.

“Join Team Hope House and make a real difference in your community.”

Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sporting Events said: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Hope House Children’s Hospices on this very unique and exciting offer and we hope it will raise much-needed funds for this fantastic charity.”

Those that sign up will get a Hope House running T-shirt to wear at the races, as well as bespoke medals and goody bags.