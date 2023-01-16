Notification Settings

Body found in car park near Oswestry was of 75-year-old man, police confirm

A person found dead in a car near Oswestry was a 75-year-old man, police have confirmed.

Officers say there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances after the body was discovered in a vehicle parked in the car park at The Venue at Park Hall, the home of the Cymru Premier football team The New Saints.

The police were alerted to the incident by staff arriving for work at The Venue on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the West Mercia Police force said: "We were called to The Venue on Burma Road in Oswestry shortly after 8.45am on Sunday following a report of a deceased man in a car.

"Officers attended, along with the ambulance service, and sadly the 75-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Matt Lee, who runs The Venue, praised his staff for the assistance they gave to the police officers who were called to the scene.

“I must praise the staff for doing all that they could to help. They were all naturally shaken by the sad discovery,” he said.

*If you have been affected by this story you can call the Samaritans 24 hours a day for free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

