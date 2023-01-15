Notification Settings

Body of man found in car near Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestry

A man has been found dead in a car that was parked at Park Hall near Oswestry.

The body was found in Oswestry on Sunday

The grim discovery was made on yesterday morning in the car park at The Venue, which is the home of the Welsh Premier football team, The New Saints.

The police were alerted to the incident by staff arriving for work at ground and The Venue.

Matt Lee who runs The Venue praised his staff for the assistance they gave to the police officers who were called to the scene.

“I must praise the staff for doing all that they could to help. They were all naturally shaken by the sad discovery,” he said.

No-one from the emergency services was available to comment.

*If you have been affected by this story you can call the Samaritans 24-hours a day for free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

