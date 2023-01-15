Body of man found in car near Oswestry

The body was found in Oswestry on Sunday

The grim discovery was made on yesterday morning in the car park at The Venue, which is the home of the Welsh Premier football team, The New Saints.

The police were alerted to the incident by staff arriving for work at ground and The Venue.

Matt Lee who runs The Venue praised his staff for the assistance they gave to the police officers who were called to the scene.

“I must praise the staff for doing all that they could to help. They were all naturally shaken by the sad discovery,” he said.

No-one from the emergency services was available to comment.