Kathleen's skills give dolls a new look for children at Hope House hospice

Hope House play leader Sarah Daniels, right, and colleague Mel Roberts, left, with Kathleen Barnes, seated

Kathleen Barnes has been putting her handicraft skills to good use by upcycling secondhand dolls and making them new outfits to give them a new lease of life. The family of 15 dolls will be used for play in the hospice.

For Mrs Barnes, who is in her eighties, the donation was a way of giving back to the community after enjoying her own new lease of life as a member of the weekly social groups run by Qube.

The Oswestry based charity offers two weekly sessions where people can socialise, participate in creative activities and listen to guest speakers.

Since joining this summer, the social sessions have helped Mrs Barnes to rebuild confidence, friendships and independence, after personal loss and health issues during the Covid pandemic left her isolated at home.

Louise Bowen, Hope House fundraising administrator, said: “Kathleen’s gift has brought a huge smile to the children’s faces this Christmas. We thank Kathleen for all her hard work in creating such a wonderful collection of dolls.”

Seeing the hospice's delight at her toys, Mrs Barnes has pledged to donate a large doll’s house made by her late husband. She has also donated a traditional advent calendar with picture windows that Hope House says will make an ideal Christmas countdown for the children.

Qube’s wellbeing and befriending coordinator, Bella Doolan, organised the tie-up with Hope House and accompanied Mrs Barnes to drop off the dolls.

“It is immensely satisfying to be able to help our members and to see their lives improve by attending our groups,” she said.

Chatting over a cup of tea, Mrs Barnes revealed her life-long love of dolls and enjoyment in making all of the outfits. She said that, thanks to Qube, she has now been able to share the joy and find a deserving home for all of her items.

The grandmother, who now walks to the social group after having been housebound for many months, said: “My family can’t believe the difference in me.”