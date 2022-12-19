Notification Settings

Boxing Day lunch on offer for older people thanks to football club

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A Shropshire-based football club is turning its attention to catering as well as scoring goals when it serves a free Boxing Day lunch for older people in the community.

TNS owner Mike Harris
The New Saints invited members of the community over the age of 65 to book a place at the lunch at its ground at The Venue, Park Hall, Oswestry, along with a carer or companion if that helped them to go along.

It also teamed up with Oswestry Dial-a-Ride to put on a limited amount of transport available to help anyone having difficulty getting to and from Park Hall.

Club chairman Mike Harris said he had been very keen to support the initiative.

He said: "We are aware that many people are on their own over the Christmas period.

"Boxing Day is a busy day at the football club, and we therefore thought it would be a nice idea to invite some of our more senior residents to enjoy the hospitality of our football club family."

Those lunching at the club will also be able to see the TNS match against Airbus in the Welsh Premier League.

By Sue Austin

