Fire crews and police sent to two-vehicle smash in Oswestry

The crash happened at The Terraces, Morda, at around 5am. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles and the ambulance service was not sent to the scene.

Fire crews and the police were in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.01am on Sunday, December 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC in Oswestry.

"Two vehicle road traffic collision no persons trapped. Vehicles made safe using small gear.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry."