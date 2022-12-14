Balloon goes up to help The Movement Centre charity

Claire with the balloon

Claire Arnold, a 47-year-old registered osteopath, and her family are keen balloonists and support a local team in their spare time by crewing for flights.

She said: "When the opportunity to sponsor the team came up I jumped at the chance.

"Having been offered a flight with a Prosecco gift basket I have decided to donate this opportunity through my businesses, The Meadows Osteopath Clinic, based at Oswestry Herbarium.

"This will be through a raffle with the funds going to The Movement Centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen.

"Tickets will go on sale at £5 a strip through the hello@the meadowsosteopathclinic.uk.

"As a paediatric specialist I support the work that The Movement Centre does and realise how important it is for children to become mobile.