Balloon goes up to help The Movement Centre charity

By Sue SmithOswestryPublished:

A mother-of-two from Oswestry is flying high and offering people the chance to enjoy a hot air balloon trip.

Claire with the balloon

Claire Arnold, a 47-year-old registered osteopath, and her family are keen balloonists and support a local team in their spare time by crewing for flights.

She said: "When the opportunity to sponsor the team came up I jumped at the chance.

"Having been offered a flight with a Prosecco gift basket I have decided to donate this opportunity through my businesses, The Meadows Osteopath Clinic, based at Oswestry Herbarium.

"This will be through a raffle with the funds going to The Movement Centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen.

"Tickets will go on sale at £5 a strip through the hello@the meadowsosteopathclinic.uk.

"As a paediatric specialist I support the work that The Movement Centre does and realise how important it is for children to become mobile.

"This is why I decided to donate a hot air balloon flight to help raise funds to support the charity in the work it does."

