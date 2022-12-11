Notification Settings

Strep and Covid rise forces GP to suspend appointments

By Megan JonesOswestryPublished: Comments

A doctors surgery has been forced to postpone routine work due to an increase in infections.

Cambrian Surgery, Oswestry, where routine work has been postponed due to a rise in infections. Photo: Google
Cambrian Surgery, in Oswestry, has announced that they have had to suspend routine work due to an increase in urgent calls relating to Strep A, Scarlet Fever and Covid cases.

In a statement on their website the surgery said that booked appointments will still go forward.

They said: "Unfortunately we currently find ourselves overwhelmed with urgent calls relating to the Strep A & Scarlet Fever infections, together with an increase in the amount of Covid cases.

"We therefore regret that we have made the difficult decision to suspend routine work for the forthcoming days in order to deal with the demand we are facing.

"If you already have an appointment booked, this will still be honoured."

Doctors are urging people to contact 111 if they have a non-urgent query, or consult with local pharmacist.

