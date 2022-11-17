Attraction boss may drive aid to Ukraine himself amid difficulty finding driver

Clive Knowles outside the British Ironwork Centre

Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre has to date been unable to find anyone who can deliver the supplies.

"I am now looking at a vehicle that I can buy and I can also leave there before flying home from Poland," he said.

But he said to fill the vehicle the centre near Oswestry needed many more donations, including toys for children with Christmas coming up.

"To fill it we need so many more. The deadline is the end of this month and so we have two weeks to appeal to people to help."

The centre is looking for donations of blankets, sleeping bags, tents, waterproofs, thermals, coats, jumpers and boots to help people through the winter.

"We also need medical kits, wound dressings, and bandages, nappies and wheelchairs as well as dried food."

"We also want to take toys for Christmas - let them see our generosity at such an important time of year."

Donations for the Ukraine appeal can be dropped off at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, which is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am-4pm.