MP uses Prime Minister's Questions to urge support for county children's hospice

Lucy Allan asked Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to support the charity's fundraising efforts

Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, spoke to Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, as he stood in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs while he is away at Cop 27.

She urged Mr Raab to log on to Hope House's 'Big Night In' on Sunday evening to support the charity's fundraising efforts as part of its 'Final Moments Matter' campaign to raise £500,000 in 36 hours over the weekend.

Ms Allan highlighted that one of the prizes available on the night is a ride on Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express – and offered to join him on the trup if he wins.

She said: "Hope House Children's Hospice provides dedicated end of life care to children from Telford and across Shropshire. This Sunday Hope House is holding an online fundraiser called the Big Night In and they aim to beat last year's target of half a million pounds.

"Among the fabulous prizes are premium tickets to the Telford Steam Railway Polar Express. The lucky winners will enjoy a Christmas adventure to the North Pole complete with hot chocolate, cookies, golden tickets, and the first gift of Christmas from Santa which is the reindeers bell.

"Please will the Deputy Prime Minister log on to Hope House Children's Hospice Big Night In this Sunday, and if he's lucky enough to win a pair of tickets to the Telford Polar Express I shall be delighted to go to the North Pole with him."

Responding Mr Raab congratulated the hospice for the "amazing" work it does, and spoke of his own skydiving efforts to raise money for his local children's hospice.

The tickets up for grabs in the fundraiser are for Friday, December 9, on the 7.50pm train.

Each premium ticket covers two people as seats are sold in pairs. Furthermore, any child aged two or under is able to travel for free, if sat on an adult’s lap.

Speaking following PMQs Ms Allan added: "I would strongly encourage families across Telford and Shropshire to enter the raffle for this wonderful Christmas prize. All proceeds will go to Hope House to support the amazing work they do for terminally ill children and their families.

"The Polar Express is a lovely festive event for all and by entering the raffle for this excellent cause you are supporting not just Telford’s heritage, but directly contributing to Hope House and its mission.

"Thank you to Telford Steam Railway for donating these tickets.”