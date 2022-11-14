Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP secures House of Commons debate on fracking

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has secured a debate in Parliament on opposing fracking without community consent.

Helen Morgan MP
Helen Morgan MP

The debate is intended to make the pause on fracking plans in the UK “U-turn proof” by pressuring Conservative MPs to speak out publicly and pledge to oppose any further change by the Government.

Mrs Morgan, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Levelling Up, has already promised to campaign to stop any fracking taking place in North Shropshire.

The move comes following significant backlash towards the 326 Conservative MPs who voted against a motion in Parliament which would have led to a ban on fracking, despite many of them having stated their opposition to it previously.

Liberal Democrats have warned that without renewed pressure a further U-turn on fracking remains a persistent threat," she said.

“It’s really important that beautiful countryside in places like North Shropshire is protected from damaging drilling.

“With my debate, Tory MPs now have the opportunity to make amends with the constituents they let down. They need to make clear that they will not support the imposition of fracking on our communities.

“I’m challenging every Conservative MP to pledge in public that they will defend their communities if fracking is imposed on them.

“They know that fracking won’t bring down energy bills and that their constituents don’t want it. They should put their constituents before their party and make the pause on the fracking of our countryside U-turn proof.”

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Politics
Environment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News