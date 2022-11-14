Council congratulates Oswestry Business Improvement District for getting a second term

SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS 07/10/2019 Bid Manager Adele Nightingale and Chairman Ian Follington from Oswestry BID with their new reusable coffee cup.

Oswestry BID's second term will start from April 2023 and run for the next five years.

It will see £1.4 million invested in the town.

The not-for-profit organisation is funded by, and works on behalf of, its members, who trade from and within Oswestry town centre and its surrounding industrial estates.

Members, who pay an annual levy took part in a ballot and voted in favour of of a second term for BID which aims to promote business and tourism in Oswestry town.

It has led, and been involved in, various projects to build upon Oswestry’s heritage since it was founded, such as the Oswestry Night Bus, street cleaning, traffic management, business grants and town events.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said :“This is brilliant news for the BID and the wider town of Oswestry. The outcome of the ballot is a credit to the work of the BID so far, and this is a real, positive step forward for local business.

"Shropshire Council have championed the BID and its meaningful work, and will continue to do so as part of our joint effort to support local businesses and the economy.

Ian Follington, Oswestry BID chair, said: “The BID team, the board and I are all naturally delighted with the positive ballot result and wish to thank our levy-payers for their vote of confidence in Oswestry BID.

“We are all proud of what Oswestry BID has been able to achieve over the past four-and-a-half years, and would like to thank our partners and everybody who has been part of that achievement for their hard work and dedication.