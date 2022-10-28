Curry evangelist brings her new book to Shropshire

Booka Bookshop will host Nisha at an evening at The Holroyd Community Theatre, Weston Rhyn on November 19.

The chef, TV presenter, food writer and founder of Mowgli Street Food Restaurants, will talk about her latest cookbook Meat Free Mowgli.

"Environmentalists are calling for us to reduce our meat intake and Indian cuisine, being naturally healthy, flavoursome and meat-free, is fast becoming the go-to cuisine for modern families," she said.

Nisha Katona says she is on a mission to preserve the authentic Indian cooking of her mother and grandmothers, translating it for a Western audience into recipes that are quick and easy to prepare, healthy and super tasty – perfect for today’s busy lives.

A spokesperson for Booka said: "Nisha is a self-described 'curry evangelist'. Inspired by how Indians eat at home and on their streets, she infuses her food with bright flavours and healthy ingredients, to delight tasters. "