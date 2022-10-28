Notification Settings

Curry evangelist brings her new book to Shropshire

By Sue AustinOswestry

Curry evangelist Nisha Katona MBE will be talking about her life and her lastest cook book at an event near Oswestry in November.

Booka Bookshop will host Nisha at an evening at The Holroyd Community Theatre, Weston Rhyn on November 19.

The chef, TV presenter, food writer and founder of Mowgli Street Food Restaurants, will talk about her latest cookbook Meat Free Mowgli.

"Environmentalists are calling for us to reduce our meat intake and Indian cuisine, being naturally healthy, flavoursome and meat-free, is fast becoming the go-to cuisine for modern families," she said.

Nisha Katona says she is on a mission to preserve the authentic Indian cooking of her mother and grandmothers, translating it for a Western audience into recipes that are quick and easy to prepare, healthy and super tasty – perfect for today’s busy lives.

A spokesperson for Booka said: "Nisha is a self-described 'curry evangelist'. Inspired by how Indians eat at home and on their streets, she infuses her food with bright flavours and healthy ingredients, to delight tasters. "

After initially training and working as a barrister Nisha changed careers after identifying a gap in the market for the Mowgli offering and wanted to share her love of everyday Indian cooking with the public. Having first opened in Liverpool in 2014, Mowgli has gone on to enjoy success and critical acclaim with 15 restaurants in eight years, with more to follow. Nisha’s previous books include Pimp My Rice, Mowgli Street Food, The Spice Tree and 30 Minute Mowgli.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

