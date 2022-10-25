Health hero praised for stepping up to help department

Melanie Roberts, Booking Clerk, receiving her Health Hero Award from Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, alongside Soma Moulik, Operational Manager.

Melanie Roberts, who works in the Rheumatology Department at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, went above and beyond to ensure the absence of a colleague didn’t impact the wider service.

Her efforts were so appreciated by Soma Moulik, Operational Manager; Dawn Forrest, Manging Director; and Dr Ayman Askari, Consultant Rheumatologist; that they all came together to nominate her for the Oswestry-based hospital’s monthly Health Hero Award.

Soma said: “When a colleague was signed off on sickness leave, Melanie immediately volunteered herself to help and pick up duties which she has never undertaken before, involving her using new processes and systems.”

Dawn added: “She is a role model to the wider team and has shown real strength, determination and commitment. She deserves to be recognised for providing quality care to our patients and supporting her colleagues.”

Dr Askari said: “Melanie is extremely hardworking, and the department would be lost without her.”

The monthly award is presented to unsung heroes from across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Melanie said: “I was so surprised to have won the Health Hero Award - I never expected it.

“I really feel as though I was just doing my job and have no doubt that any of my colleagues would do the same thing.”

The award, a keepsake certificate, badge and box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends, was presented by Chief Executive Stacey Keegan.

She said: “Our Rheumatology Team offer a fantastic service to our patients, and I am delighted that Melanie has been recognised for her dedication to the department.