'On your marks!' - Runners dash through Oswestry and Wellington for 10K events

Bethan Jones(right) celebrates being the first woman to cross the finish line with second placed Charlotte Hunter, both from Oswestry.

The inaugural Wellington 10K Road Race and the popular Oswestry 10K took place on Sunday morning, with the two towns being transformed into racetracks full of hardy runners and cheering friends and family.

In Wellington, around 500 racers gathered at Charlton School in Apley Avenue. There was a mixture of serious runners chasing fast times and casual community running groups.

Runners set off for a lap of the school field - making their way past Sunday League footballers warming up for a match - before heading into the town centre. Several road closures were put in place so participants could safely make their way round.

Bowring Park Running Group were one of the clubs taking part. For one member, Sophia Smart, this race was a bit more special. Her mother, Carole Cooper, died a few days ago after a battle with multiple sclerosis. Sophia was running in her memory. She said: "I've got my Bowring vest on and my MS one on underneath." She said her mum was a sporty person and played netball at the school when she was a youngster. Sophia said the running club had been "really supportive". "We're not just a running group, we're like a family," she said.

The group recently received a grant from Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin so some members could train as coaches. Ian Robinson, runner and coach, said the group runs on Wednesday evenings and new people are always welcome.

One runner hoping to claw her way to the front of the pack in Wellington was Annia Ratomska, who donned her pussycat ears as she ran alongside partner Vincent Gourley. Annia, who is originally from Poland but now lives in Oswestry, already has nine half marathons and one full marathon under her belt.

She said: "We're just doing this for some fun. When I run with him (Vincent) he's always talking. It's fun to have someone to run with." Vincent, from Wrockwardine, said they had booked into the Horseshoe Inn in Uckington for a well-earned slap up meal after the race.

The Wellington race also meant a lot to Shirley Hughes, from Shifnal. Her sister, Sarah Thomas, died earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Sarah was looked after by Severn Hospice, so Shirley and her team of family and friends took to the roads to raise money for the charity.

A tearful Shirley said before the race that she had thrown herself into running since Sarah died, having not been a keen runner before. "I just walked before, but I have been enjoying it. It's my time to talk rubbish to myself and forget about things. It's all for a good reason."

Meanwhile, in Oswestry, around 800 lined up in Church Street for the big race. Runners were in high spirits as they set off around the town, and everyone made it safely to the finish line.

Organiser Alan Lewis, from Adrenaline Events, said he was "emotional" as he addressed the racers at the start, due to all the hard work of the 70-80 volunteers that mucked in to help make it happen.