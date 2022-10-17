Family of Rebecca Steer offer heartfelt thanks to community for support after death of 22-year-old

Flowers laid in memory of Rebecca Steer, who died in Willow Street, Oswestry

Miss Steer, 22, from Llanymynech, died after being struck by a vehicle in Willow Street, Oswestry, at about 2.50am on Sunday October 9.

Tributes have since been paid to the young woman who was a student at Liverpool John Moores University, where she was studying criminal justice.

Rebecca Steer

Now, the family of Miss Steer have thanked the local community for its support and said they have been shown 'extraordinary' kindness.

They said: “We would like to pass on our sincere thanks and overwhelming gratitude for the compassion and support shown to us following the tragic death of our daughter, Becca.

"The support from the local community has provided our family with such strength and comfort in the most tragic circumstances imaginable.

"The kindness shown to our family and for Becca is truly extraordinary.”

Miss Steer's family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.