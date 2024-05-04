Council urged to work more closely with town and parish partners

The unitary authority at Shropshire Council is responsible for most major services in the county, including bin collections and most highways maintenance.

But smaller town and parish councils also deliver a range of services in local areas such as parks, playing fields and some public toilets – with many expecting to expand their activities to plug gaps left by Shropshire Council budget cuts.

Now, a motion from Green Party councillor Duncan Kerr set to be heard next week will call for the council to establish a charter, which sets out how they will work with smaller town and parish councils in future.