Oswestry Central Car Park

Emergency services raced to Oswestry's Central Car Park at about 5pm on Saturday after a collision between a vehicle and the pedestrian.

It is believed that the casualty was a child.

An air ambulance landed in the nearby Cae Glas Park with the medical team then rushed to the scene by police.

Witnesses said that, after being given treatment at the scene, the casualty was taken away in a land ambulance.