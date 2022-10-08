Pair made off after crash in village

The collision happened in Station Rd, Weston Rhyn, on Friday evening .

Police say two vehicles were involved. There were not thought to be any injuries.

RTC Station Rd, Weston Rhyn, two vehicles involved. Minor disruption and recovery en route.

2 persons have made off from a Nissan Quashqau at the scene. Vehicle concerned off for a forensic examination. pic.twitter.com/E2tVsG3OG8 — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) October 7, 2022

"Two people made off from a Nissan Quashqau at the scene," a spokesperson said.

The vehicle is to undergo a forensic examination.