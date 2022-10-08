Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair made off after crash in village

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Two people ran off after a crash in a Shropshire village.

Pair made off after crash in village

The collision happened in Station Rd, Weston Rhyn, on Friday evening .

Police say two vehicles were involved. There were not thought to be any injuries.

"Two people made off from a Nissan Quashqau at the scene," a spokesperson said.

The vehicle is to undergo a forensic examination.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
St Martins
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News