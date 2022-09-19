'Absolutely beautiful': People gather at Oswestry church to watch the Queen's funeral

Roy Whittal and Reverend Russell Howes at Albert Road Evangelical Church

The Albert Road Evangelical Church welcomed local residents with refreshment before they sat together to watch the moving service.

Pastor, Reverend Russell Howes, said he felt the Queen's death had affected people greatly and that the church wanted to be there for them.

"I have heard so many people over the past week say how it brought memories of their mother or their gran's death back," he said.

Patricia Lythe, was a teenager when the Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee and said she had always admired her.

"She was a powerful woman but gentle at the same time," she said.

"She was one woman in a world of men when she came to the throne, she has been remarkable."

"I didn't want to watch the funeral on my own and when I invitation from the church came through the door, I decided to come here. The service was absolutely beautiful."

Geke Wormgoor said she too was pleased to have the chance to watch the funeral with others.

"I am Dutch but I have lived in the Oswestry area for 27 years and I have always admired the Queen," she said.

Elaine Taylor at the Albert Road Evangelical Church

Retired violin teacher, Elaine Taylor, cycled to Albert Road from her home on the other side of Oswestry.

"The service was special because it had God at the centre," she said.

"We have been very privileged to have the Queen at the head of the country for 70 years. I hope that this will bring the country back together and make people more respectful. There is a lot of lawlessness in this country at the moment and I hope we can move forward to a better future.

"I thought that the service was very uplifting and encouraging."

Church elder Roy Whittall also thought the funeral service was outstanding.

"It was a true, Christian State Funeral," he said.