New glamping site planned for countryside near Oswestry

The Montgomery Canal is close to Queens Head where there are plans for a glamping site

A planning application has been made to Shropshire Council for the change of use of land at The Fords Farm, Queens Head for change of use for a glamping site.

The owners have also asked for Listed Building Consent for the installation of toilet and shower cubicles inside the long barn.

A report as part of the application says that the house at Fords Farm is Grade II listed as is the pump and basin to the south-west of the long barn.

The glamping tents will be located along the south boundary of the area.

Most of the farmland originally belonging to The Fords had been sold prior to the present owner purchasing the property. Of the two remaining fields it is part of the field to the north-west and north-east of the long barn which the owners wish to use for glamping.

The report says the owners applied for change of use and retrospective listed building consent for shower and toilet cubicles which they had installed in the summer of 2021 in order to accommodate extended family who were visiting. This was refused, and after discussions with the planning officer and conservation officer they have now applied for a new scheme with the cubicles installed inside the barn.

Access to the glamping area will be via the drive shared with the house.

Other planning applications recently received by Shropshire Council include an application for a new build two storey extension and remodel/refurbishment works of existing school, including partial demolition and landscaping at Shrewsbury Academy, Corndon Crescent Shrewsbury.

Change of use of Tythe Barn into corporate/commercial venue at Tithe Barn Peplow Hall Peplow Market Drayton.

The renovation and extension of existing two-storey retail unit, to provide a retail arcade at ground floor level and nine residential apartments to the existing first floor and a two-storey extension to the rear of the site on the High Street Whitchurch Shropshire.

The building of 53 new residential dwellings and public open space to the north of Waymills Whitchurch.

Conversion of detached office/garage building to guest accommodation at the Bottle And Glass Inn Picklescott Church Stretton.

Erection of 40 dwellings, vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access from the A456, landscaping, open space, sustainable urban drainage system and associated infrastructure on land to the south of A456 Burford.