Casualty given oxygen after smash near notorious danger junction

By Nick HumphreysOswestry

A casualty was given oxygen after a road smash near a notorious accident blackspot.

Llynclys crossroads on the A483
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A483 at Llynclys, near Oswestry, at around 8pm yesterday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 8.04pm on Friday, August 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Llynclys involving two cars. Vehicles made safe and one casualty given with oxygen therapy by fire service personnel.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry."

The Llynclys crossroads has been the site of several fatal and serious road collisions over the last 20 years.

