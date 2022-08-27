Casualty given oxygen after smash near notorious danger junction

Llynclys crossroads on the A483

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A483 at Llynclys, near Oswestry, at around 8pm yesterday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 8.04pm on Friday, August 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Llynclys involving two cars. Vehicles made safe and one casualty given with oxygen therapy by fire service personnel.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry."