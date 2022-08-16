Shear-er! Police involved after escaped sheep go 'on the lamb' at Weston Rhyn sports ground

Picture: @OsCops

Police in rural Shropshire are called to all kinds of incidents but few are as bizarre as a flock of sheep on the loose on a county sports ground.

However, that's what happened on Tuesday morning when the boys and girls in blue of the Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to the Rec in Weston Rhyn. They posted on Twitter that there were 15 sheep out on the rec.

A picture clearly showed them in formation on the sports pitch with the managers' dugouts and railings.

They tweeted: "There's 15 sheep out on the Rec in Weston Rhyn. We're trying to locate the farmer to recover them."

Perhaps they were looking for a game against Baa-la town?