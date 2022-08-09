Notification Settings

Paraplegic dies 24 years after accident

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

An Oswestry man who had been a paraplegic since a collision with a car 24 years ago, died from pneumonia, an inquest has heard.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

David John Cutler 55, of Unicorn Road, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and died on July 27 this year.

Shropshire coroner, Mr John Ellery, was told that in 1998, Mr Cutler got out of his car in Birmingham and went into the road where he was hit by a vehicle.

He said there was no evidence that the driver of the vehicle was in any way to blame and could not have avoided the collision.

Mr Cutler suffered serious injuries which rendered him a paraplegic. He was treated at the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injures at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital and then spent the following years being given 24 hour care at home.

The inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesdayheard that he was taken to hospital with shortness of breath and died on July 27 from pneumonia.

Mr Ellery said Mr Cutler died from natural causes exacerbated by a road traffic accident.

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

