The countdown is on for Oswestry Show

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/08/2022 - New Oswestry Show chairman, Janet Ward, ahead of Oswestry Show this weekend..

The popular show has been unable to be held since 2019 because of Covid and chairman, Janet Ward, said there was a buzz of excitement as volunteers get the showground ready and exhibitors ensure that their livestock is looking its best.

While the livestock competitions remain one of the highlight of the show, organised by the Oswestry & District Agricultural Society, the main ring entertainment will be watched by thousands of visitors.

This includes the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Nick Gregory and with his Misselchalke Gundogs team, and Ye Olde Retail Falconry Display Team withh its Hawks, Falcons, Owls and Vultures.

Mrs Ward said: "We are extremely grateful to Griffiths Hire Shops for carrying its sponsorship over to this show as main ring sponsor."

"In keeping with its traditional agricultural links there will be the usual classes for horses, cattle, sheep, and rare breeds, judging takes place throughout the day in the many rings scattered around the Showground. It is a wonderful place for those from the town to view the best of British, and for those from the country to catch up with friends old and new. Oswestry will again stage the very popular Sheep Shearing Competition where competitors race against one another to shear as many sheep as possible in a limited time."

Families can enjoy Model Steam Railway rides, a programme of entertainment on the Village Green including gymnastics, cheerleading, a circus workshop and the New Saints FC Foundation football activities.

There is also a A parade of vintage cars and motorbikes and will take place during the day along with a display of vintage machinery organised by Montgomeryshire Vintage Machinery Society. Whittington & Oswestry YFC will also showcase their home section and stock judging competitions and there will be small livestock, horticultural and food marquees.

"Without the help and many hours of hard work from our many volunteers it would be impossible to stage the Show each year, for three weeks before Show Day our Committee members meet twice a week to build the site and then again the day after to dismantle the Showground. A big thank you must go to them and the many local organisations who assist on Show Day and have thankfully returned after the pandemic to make it possible that the Show goes ahead."