Foodbank helping more and more in work poverty

By Sue Austin

Oswestry town councillors have been told that some of the biggest users of the local food bank are not those on benefits but those in "work poverty".

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/04/2019 - Owestry and Borders Food Bank - For Feature - In Picture: Liz Jermy..

Liz Jermy from the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank was a guest speaker at a recent town council meeting.

She explained how the foodbank operated during the pandemic and how bespoke parcels of food are put together for the users of the project.

One of the biggest sections of the community using the foodbank were people in work but whose wages were not able to cover essentials, she said.

She also talked about the projects fundraising efforts and thanks the local company, Aico, for helping the foodbank to expand.

"We need both food and financial donations," she added.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

