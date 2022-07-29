Foodbank helping more and more in work poverty

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/04/2019 - Owestry and Borders Food Bank - For Feature - In Picture: Liz Jermy..

Liz Jermy from the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank was a guest speaker at a recent town council meeting.

She explained how the foodbank operated during the pandemic and how bespoke parcels of food are put together for the users of the project.

One of the biggest sections of the community using the foodbank were people in work but whose wages were not able to cover essentials, she said.

She also talked about the projects fundraising efforts and thanks the local company, Aico, for helping the foodbank to expand.