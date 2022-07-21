Oswestry couple made 'community champions' for fundraising efforts

Kelly and Gary Clarke receive their Community Award from Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore

The town's mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, has introduced the award for those to give to the local community.

Before this week's council meeting he welcomed Kelly and Gary Clarke to the Guildhall to receive the second Mayor’s Community Champion Award of the year.

Councillor Moore said: "Kelly and Gary have devoted an extraordinary amount of time and effort into raising money for local charities, primarily the Movement Centre and Hope House as well as several others."

In 2014 Kelly started running, with a goal of improving her personal fitness. She quickly set her sights on The London Marathon and put in a ballot to run, which unfortunately was unsuccessful. But she was told that the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital had charity places in return for raising sponsorship.

Kelly went on to successfully complete the marathon and to raise £3,000 for the hospital's bone cancer centre at the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt orthopaedic hospital, near Oswestry.

Following that success, both Kelly and Gary started choosing annual charities, and setting new challenges for themselves.

In 2016 Kelly ran a half marathon and by 2018 she had officially become a volunteer fundraiser for The Movement Centre. In July of 2020 Gary had planned to cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats, however, when the pandemic struck, Scotland was closed. Undeterred he cycled to Marshall Meadows Bay instead, raising another £3000 in the process.

Both continued to fundraise throughout the pandemic. They have gone on to complete the Pedal Pushers cycling event hosted by Adrenaline Sports, the virtual London Marathon, completed The 26.2 challenge, a 10-mile hike for Hope House and more, again raising close to another £3,000.

Earlier his year Kelly completed a sunrise to sunset walk, Gary a marathon for MacMillan and he also finally made it to John O'Groats when he cycled from Land's End in 130 hours.

"Somehow around all that, they have still found the time to host quiz nights, bingo nights and live music events to raise money for the causes close to their hearts,” the mayor said.