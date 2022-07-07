Local food producers will take to the streets of Oswestry

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/07/2022 - Pre-Pic for Oswestry Food Festival this weekend. In Picture: Harry Maltby of Gillhams Deli in Oswestry who will be having a stall of the festival..

Gillhams has been in the town centre for more than 50 years.

It is one of many independent shops that hope to benefit from the influx of thousands of people expected to visit the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Billed as "probably the friendliness food festival in Shropshire" the event is back for its 13th year.

The popular free event takes place right in the heart of Oswestry town centre from 10am till 4pm each day.

The festival is brought to the area through Oswestry Town Council. Stalls will line both Cross Street and Bailey Street as well as the Bailey Head in from of the town's indoor market which is also hoping to do a roaring trad.

Mayor of the town, Councillor Jay Moore is urging people to go along and enjoy the weekend and while in Oswestry to visit some of the independent shops and eateries.

"We also, of course, have our market which will be open.

"Why not make up a picnic from the stalls . shops and market and enjoy the good weather in Cae Glas Park," he said.

"I will be visiting with my family and hope to meet as many people as possible."

The weekend coincides with the TNS Fun Day in Cae Glas on Saturday and Reggae in the Park on Sunday.

Those who live in Oswestry can take advantage of the free town centre buses that run every Saturday.

In an initiative funding by Oswestry Business Improvement District, Tanat Valley's routes, 400, 402, 403 and 404, are completely free each Saturday, linking the residential areas with the town centre.

Another local stall holder at the festival will be the Urban Grillhouse.

The food catering company specialises in festivals, including private events, corporate events, food specific events and weddings.

A spokesperson said: "Oswestry Food Festival is a local event for us and the team this weekend and it’s always a good one."

There will be demonstrations of cooking from exhibitors such as Su Case with its enormous paella pans.

And many stallholders will be offering taste of their wares.