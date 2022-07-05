Rural housing can contribute to helping the economy of the countryside

To mark Rural Housing Week 2022 this week the council says it is vital to use house building to support the levelling up agenda in rural areas.

It says the challenges facing housing in rural communities remain significant, with rural economies lagging on key metrics such as pay, productivity and infrastructure and that the need for levelling up rural areas is both urgent and necessary.

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing), an Arms Length Management Organisation for Shropshire Council has begun work on developing more high quality and affordable housing in the villages of Whittington and Weston Rhyn. Both of these developments are due for completion in 2023.

In Whittington 24 new affordable family homes, including two- and three-bedroom houses along with one- and two-bedroom bungalows. The new homes will be available for both affordable rent and shared ownership.

Sue Adams, Managing Director at STAR Housing, said: "The site presented a challenge for development due to its steep sloped positioning, which required careful design and collaboration between our development team, architect, engineer and the community. This latest development really demonstrates our continued commitment to providing affordable homes in areas that need them most.”

Ian Jones, a local councillor and Chair of the Steering Group for the development, said: “We are proud to add another stunning development to our collection of homes in Shropshire, which has been sensitively designed with the community in mind. I value the availability of low cost, affordable, quality housing in the area, and with growing demand, this community-led project is something we are very proud of.”

The Weston Rhyn development is, Sue Adams said delivering much needed housing for affordable rent and shared ownership properties within an independent living community.

"The independent living community is designed around the HAPPI principles (Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation), with good circulation, flexible spaces, level access shower rooms, external mobility scooter stores for each home, a passenger lift and private winter garden or patio.

Residents will have the use of a communal courtyard along with seating benches and communal low level planting beds. The site will offer thermal insulation and will include a low-carbon heating system of ground and air source pumps as alternatives to gas boilers. Select properties will also benefit from Solar PV panels to help reduce people’s energy bills.