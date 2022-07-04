Operation Pollination under way in Oswestry

Mayor Jay Moore with Rotary Club President Chris Bryan-Smith and Justin Soper

Mayor Councillor Jay Moore signed the pledge in a ceremony at the Guildhall.

Operation Pollination is a Rotary International initiative that links local Rotary clubs with councils, schools, colleges, groups and businesses. They agree to undertake to take every opportunity to improve local bio-diversity in their communities.

The project goals are to increase and improve pollination habitats; to develop strategic partnerships to improve and create pollination habitats; to encourage local action through collaborative local projects; to encourage the development of educational opportunities to increase the awareness of the importance of pollinators in the community.

Borderland Rotary Club president, Chris Bryan-Smith, said: "Our Rotary club has been busy signing up local councils, schools and businesses to join them in enhancing pollinator habitats in and around the Oswestry area. This work is essential as to date we have lost 60 per cent of the pollinators we rely on locally to help grow our food."