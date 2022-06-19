Sight loss group sets out its stall to highlight problems

Some members of the society

The Oswestry support group’s volunteers will be running their own stall at the Town Market on Wednesday , from 8am-4pm. Their aim is to mark the awareness week by sharing information about macular disease, which affects nearly 1.5 million people in the UK. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, often leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

The volunteers’ stall ties in with Macular Week which runs from June 20-26

Oswestry group leader Malcolm Johnson said: “Today, more and more people are being diagnosed with macular disease. It is already a major public health crisis – with far more people living with macular disease than dementia. We must stop it in its tracks. That is why this year’s Macular Week will be highlighting the support available to local people like me and why funding more research is the only way we are going to beat macular disease for good.

“Our local group is also a great place to meet others affected by macular disease, hear about the latest research and share hints and tips on living with the condition. We are a very friendly group and are always open to new members.”