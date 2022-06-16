Plans for roundabout signs to bring in extra money for council

Shropshire Council wants to put signs on roundabout to sell advertising space

Shropshire Council has applied for planning permission to allow it to put signs on a series of county roundabouts – at Prees Heath, Hodnet, Whitchurch, Oswestry, and Tern Hill.

A decision on the plans will be taken by the council's North Planning Committee at a meeting on Tuesday.

The council revealed the idea last year when it said selling advertising space on roundabouts, lampposts, signs and verges, could bring in nearly £400,000 a year.

The authority says the money will be reinvested and spent on the county's roads.

But, there is some opposition to the plans with three councils ­— Oswestry, Hodnet and Moreton Say – all objecting over concerns that they could distract drivers.

The proposals are for roundabouts at the junction of the A41 and the A525 in Whitchurch, the A41 and A49 at Prees Heath, the A53 and A442 at Hodnet, the B4579 and College Road in Oswestry, the A41 and A53 at Tern Hill, and a second in Whitchurch at the junction of Chester and Bargates.

A report from Shropshire Council officer Richard Denison states: "Local authority roundabout sponsorship or advertising schemes are now very common throughout the UK and Shropshire Council would like to offer local businesses the opportunity to advertise.

"Roundabout sponsorship is typically used by small to medium sized local business to raise their profile. It serves as a cost-effective way for them to promote themselves in high visibility locations for considerably less money than would otherwise be possible – helping boost the local economy.

"The income generated from advertising on Highway’s assets will be reinvested in the Highways network."

All six applications are recommended for approval, and the report to be considered by the planning committee says it is satisfied the concerns over distracting drivers are not a problem.

It states: "Oswestry Town Council has raised objection that the signs will cause a distraction and impede visibility to drivers. However, the proposed signs will only be 950mm above the ground level and will be set back from the edge of the roundabout.

"This will enable all motorists a clear view over and across the roundabout to oncoming traffic.