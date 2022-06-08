Historic castle goes green

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/09/2021 - Weather Pics - At Whittington Castle in Whittington near Oswestry..

It will be the Castle’s second Green Fair, and the first post Covid.

Entry is free with donations welcomed. All donations will go to the Preservation Trust, which manages the Castle, will help to buy equipment to maintain the ecology and environment. There is a £2 car parking charge.

Over the weekend there will be a range of talks, demos and hands-on events including block printing – take along a plain T shirt, a demonstration of eco printing and ways to use recycled materials.

Visitors are also invited to take along their spare plants for the plant exchange. Shropshire Cycle Hub will be on hand with their bike doctors’ mechanics offering free checks and basic repairs.

"Whilst there is a serious side to our event it’s also a fun day out for all the family. The Castle is working hard to create a lovely environment with diverse ecology - a place that can be enjoyed by everyone," preservation trust chairman Jonjo Evans said.

"The event is a great opportunity to find out what’s going on locally and how we can all make small changes to our lives to save resources and money."

"The Castle’s Green Fair is also a chance for you to share your energy, water and money saving tips and to have your say about what ecological and environmental issues should be prioritised in our area and at the Castle. The organisers will be sharing your feedback with Parish and Shropshire Councils and on social media."