Young hospital garden designer meets her heroes at Chelsea Flower Show

Olivia, centre, at the Chelsea Flower Show

Olivia Copley has devoted many hours of her time creating garden designs at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital for the dedicated children’s unit, Alice Ward.

The 18-year-old is currently studying for her Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) diploma, as well as completing a garden and planting design certificate prior to going to the University of Sheffield in September to gain a degree in landscape architecture.

While at the Chelsea Flower Show she was featured on the BBC's television coverage with Angelica Bell, Nicky Chapman and was also able to question of gardening guru Carol Klein.

Olivia said: “It was so exciting to attend Chelsea and to speak to so many incredible gardeners who have inspired me. I have certainly come away with lots of ideas and encouragement to make the garden on Alice Ward incredible.”

The Alice ward garden will see the introduction of many therapeutic features, including a covered canopy, woodland walk, bridge, vegetable patch, hornbeam trail, garden room and moon arches.

Victoria Sugden, charity director at the hospital, said: "Each carefully considered design feature provides a wealth of benefits to patients and families, from tranquil spots to observe nature, to rehabilitation zones and secluded weatherproof areas to host outdoor games and learning.

“We are so lucky to have a young, talented garden designer take on this project. We are sure that Olivia has many great things ahead of her and no doubt will be exhibiting in the future at Chelsea.

“She has really immersed herself in what would work for our patients best and we are so grateful to her.”