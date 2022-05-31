Rotary clubs challenged to work together to support mayor's charity

Councillor Jay Moore, Helen Morgan, Joanna Banks and Nick Gidney

Both North Shropshire's MP, Helen Morgan and Oswestry Mayor, Jay Moore, were welcoming to the evening along with Rotary District Governor Nick Gidney from Anglesey.

Club President David Griggs, was unable to attend and president elect Joanna Banks stepped in to welcome guests.

Nick Gidney reminded the Rotarian audience of why the Rotary Foundation had been founded back in 1917 to fuel all the works that Rotary organisations carry out; their main project, in partnership with the World Health Organisation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been to raise funds to be on the verge of eradicating Polio from the world through a worldwide vaccination programme.

Mr Gidney then presented Oswestry Club member Mark Liquorish with a Paul Harris Fellowship award.

Helen Morgan said: "Rotary's support and fundraising on Ukraine, during Covid, and for our local foodbank shows Oswestry at its very best and shows how

voluntary action locally can provide real support for thousands."