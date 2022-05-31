Notification Settings

Rotary clubs challenged to work together to support mayor's charity

By Sue Austry Published:

The Rotary Club of Oswestry held its 93rd Charter Night at The Wynnstay Hotel making up for two years being unable to celebrate by inviting a stellar group of speakers to share the evening with them.

Councillor Jay Moore, Helen Morgan, Joanna Banks and Nick Gidney
Both North Shropshire's MP, Helen Morgan and Oswestry Mayor, Jay Moore, were welcoming to the evening along with Rotary District Governor Nick Gidney from Anglesey.

Club President David Griggs, was unable to attend and president elect Joanna Banks stepped in to welcome guests.

Nick Gidney reminded the Rotarian audience of why the Rotary Foundation had been founded back in 1917 to fuel all the works that Rotary organisations carry out; their main project, in partnership with the World Health Organisation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been to raise funds to be on the verge of eradicating Polio from the world through a worldwide vaccination programme.

Mr Gidney then presented Oswestry Club member Mark Liquorish with a Paul Harris Fellowship award.

Helen Morgan said: "Rotary's support and fundraising on Ukraine, during Covid, and for our local foodbank shows Oswestry at its very best and shows how

voluntary action locally can provide real support for thousands."

Councillor Moore went on to challenge Oswestry's three Rotary Clubs to work together to support his Mayoral Charity to help establish a fund to support those who wish to tackle mental health issues in the younger generations who, among other things, have been so badly affected by Covid.

Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

