New project for those with mental health problems in Oswestry

The Health Equalities Partnership Programme, is a collaboration between , Shropshire Telford and Wrekin CCG, Shropshire Mental Health Support, Designs in Mind, Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust and We are With You, and is designed to improve the wellbeing and mental health of Oswestry residents.

Oswestry has the second largest population in Shropshire with plenty of community spirit and support. However, outside of Shrewsbury, it has the highest number of mental health interventions and levels of drug and alcohol misuse within the area are also high.

Using creative resources in the community, Shropshire Mental Health Support and Designs in Mind will introduce people to new tools to use as coping mechanisms, increase self-confidence, and teach people to manage their conditions using non-clinical interventions.

Shropshire Council Public Health has spearheaded the project.

Heather Ireland of Mental Health Support said: "The Reconnect Programme, offers a great chance for people to come together and talk about their struggles. It is a six week programme and we have seen some amazing outcomes, one person said has told us it is life changing."

Councillor Mike Isherwood for Oswestry West said: "I’m really pleased to see this project starting in Oswestry. Empowering people experiencing mental health and well-being challenges is an important but often overlooked aspect in the range of services available.

"Designs in Mind are well known in Oswestry for creatively supporting mental health and other issues within the community and this partnership with other organisations will undoubtedly be of huge value to those who make use of the tools and skills on offer."