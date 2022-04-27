Notification Settings

Rotary club celebrates its seventh anniversary

By Sue Austin

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club celebrated its seventh year as a club at its regular meeting place, The Wynnstay Hotel, in Church Street, Oswestry.

Oswestry town crier, Phil Brown

Receiving it’s Charter on April 23, 2015, it joined the Rotary world of more than 35,000 other clubs and 1.2 million members in over 200 countries.

Since then the club has been involved in a huge variety of projects including the annual Santa Sleigh tour of Oswestry and surrounding villages.

At the anniversary evening guests and members listened with interest as Town Crier, Phil Brown, gave an entertaining full volume account of how he came to occupy the civil role.

Club President Anna Pugh commented that the club had a most enjoyable evening marking seven years in existence.

She also thanked The Wynnstay Hotel for providing the club with a free meeting place every Thursday evening.

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club welcomes individuals and couples of 18+ from the local community who want to be “people of action”.

It meets face-to-face at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm and alternatively, people can join the meeting from wherever they are on the club's Zoom account connection.

For more information on what the new style of Rotary has to offer contact Mike Lade on 01691 570917, info@oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk or see ww.oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk. Also, you can find the club on Face Book @oswestrycambrianrc.









