Bailey Head fun brings visitors to Oswestry and fun for the family

POBO COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/04/22.Easter fun and market at Bailey Head, Oswestry..Albert Hughes, aged 5 and brother Dexter, aged 7..

The town council teamed up with the stallholders for its annual Good Friday market and fun day.

Visitors were able to pet alpacas and have their faces painted.

And as well as the woolly guests on the Bailey Head there were other VIPs in the form of Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear and Cahse from Paw Patrol.

Esme Sallnow transformed herself into Mother Goose to entertain all ages.

Fairground rides and plenty of stalls completed the event.

Markets manager at Oswestry Town Council, David Clough said other specialist markets would follow throughout the year.

April 29 will see an Artisan Market followed by the monthly Foody and Music Friday from 4pm.

A gardening speciality market will be held on May 17.

The Bailey Head was also the setting for a Street Circus on Saturday. Hundreds of people watched a host of circus performers.