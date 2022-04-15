Pub parasol plan sparks review of town's Bailey Head

The Bailey Head in Oswestry

The Red Lion pub, in Bailey Head approached Oswestry Town Council with a plan to put parasols into the ground outside the venue.

A council committee was told that they are already allowed to use the space for a seating area for customers and to place free standing tables, chairs, and box hedge planters.

They are not allowed to bring any furniture, equipment, goods or chattels "except as necessary of the rights given in the licence”.

The pub asked the development and planning committee for permission to place two parasols on the frontage land which is licensed to the Red Lion Inn. Neither planning permission nor listed building consent is required.

Councillors at the committee meeting on Wednesday were all for it but there were calls to for a review of how the Bailey Head area is used to ensure consistency.

Councillor Les Maguire said he supported the scheme, which he said was the third to involve outside areas because "People want to keep away from catching covid."

Councillor Jay Moore said it was good to be supporting businesses but he wants to make sure the parasols are fixed into the group so that the parasols weren't "wobbled out" and smashed through anyone's windows.

"It's OK to have but I want it kept in A1 condition all the year round," he said.

And Councillor Rosie Radford called for a wider discussion about how the whole of the Bailey Head area is managed.

"We need to be mindful of all the legalities, and have a wider agreement for the whole of the Bailey Head," she said.

Councillor Mike Isherwood, who was chairing the committee, agreed. After calling for conditions to be imposed on the use of the parasols, he called for the wider use of the Bailey Head to be included as a future item for discussion.