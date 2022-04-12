The Street Circus comes to Oswestry to entertain shoppers and visitors

The Street Circus

A free street circus will be held in Oswestry on Saturday (16) for local people and Easter visitors alike.

Funding for the arrival of The Street Circus to the Bailey Head has been made available by the Oswestry Business Improvement District team.

Among the acts will be The Granny Tourismo’sm the world’s first shopping trolley display team.

Diego Spano is performing all the way from Argentina with his award winning Charlie Chaplin Show while Team Beegee will be bringing the joy of the Bee Gees to the surrounding streets

There will also by Maynard FlipFlap and his Daft as a Brush show.