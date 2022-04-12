Notification Settings

The Street Circus comes to Oswestry to entertain shoppers and visitors

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The circus is coming to town - for one day only.

A free street circus will be held in Oswestry on Saturday (16) for local people and Easter visitors alike.

Funding for the arrival of The Street Circus to the Bailey Head has been made available by the Oswestry Business Improvement District team.

Among the acts will be The Granny Tourismo’sm the world’s first shopping trolley display team.

Diego Spano is performing all the way from Argentina with his award winning Charlie Chaplin Show while Team Beegee will be bringing the joy of the Bee Gees to the surrounding streets

There will also by Maynard FlipFlap and his Daft as a Brush show.

Adele Nighingale from Oswestry BID said she hoped families and all visitors to the town would enjoy the entertainment.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

